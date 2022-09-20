Lunch Aid Donations Taking A Hit

Lunch Aid North Dakota Leaders are reaching out to the community to support children in need

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)-Lunch Aid North Dakota, a non profit dedicated to aiding students dealing with food insecurity, says it’s struggling to get donations for school lunches.

They were founded in 2019 to help families deal with lunch debts that schools were sending to collections.

Founder Jason Boynton says they were able then to pay off the $15,000 tab to give families one less thing to worry about.

But with the end of free COVID school lunches and inflation, it could result in tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid lunches in Fargo alone.

“A lot of people from the community who have suffered from food insecurity and other symptoms of poverty, like they let us know, hey I’m so thankful that you are doing this program because I suffered from food insecurity, I think this touches a lot of people,” said Boynton.

You can donate on the Lunch Aid North Dakota Facebook page.