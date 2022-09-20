Officers Use Taser On Man In Oakes After Assault And Reckless Driving

OAKES, N.D. (KVRR) — Officers in Oakes, North Dakota use a Taser on a man after he refuses to comply with demands to surrender.

They were called Sunday night about a domestic assault and damaged property.

41-year-old Daryell Simpson of Oakes was cleared by medics and taken into custody.

He was booked into the Barnes County Jail on charges of domestic assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Witnesses also reported seeing Simpson recklessly driving through town at a high rate of speed with a child in the vehicle.

A report will be sent to the Dickey County States Attorney’s office to be reviewed for further charges.