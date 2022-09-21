Update: Federal agents execute search warrant at south Fargo home

812 7th St. S.

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Fargo police officers assisted federal agents in the Hawthorne neighborhood early Wednesday on what’s being called a “planned, proactive operation.”

The operation involved agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security and officers with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

DEA spokeswoman Emily Murray says agents executed a search warrant at 812 7th Street South, about a block south of the Fargo Public School District headquarters.

A law enforcement helicopter hovered over the neighborhood from 6:30 am-7:30 am.

Murray she’s not able to provide additional details. She says it’s an active investigation involving federal, state and local law enforcement partners.