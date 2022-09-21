Unclaimed veteran laid to rest at Fargo National Cemetery

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – An unclaimed veteran is laid to rest at Fargo National Cemetery alongside his fellow Vietnam veterans.

David C. Isom served in the Marine Corps and the reserves. He died at the Fargo V.A. hospital three days before his 69th birthday.

The Honor Guard says Isom has a son and brother, but they have not been found.

“We as funeral directors and citizens have a moral obligation to help whenever and whatever circumstances come forward and regardless of how many people are here, it doesn’t take away any of the reasoning for being here,” Owner of Boulger Funeral Home and Cremation Services Jim Boulger said.

Click here to watch Isom’s full funeral by clicking on this story on KVRR dot com.