“Moose” The Wolf Put Down After Falling Ill At Red River Zoo

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — Staff at the Red River Zoo in Fargo sadly said farewell to the zoo’s oldest male wolf named Moose.

According to a Facebook post, after his health unexpectedly declined Sunday morning, the zoo vet performed a medical examination and determined Moose’s heart was failing.

They made the difficult, but humane decision to euthanize him.

They say he will be “greatly missed by many.”