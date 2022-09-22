Raccoon Euthanized After Being Brought Into Bar Tests Negative for Rabies

MADDOCK, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — The raccoon that was brought into a bar in Maddock, North Dakota igniting a warning from the state health department, has tested negative for rabies.

Authorities say 38-year-old Erin Christensen brought the animal into the bar on September 6 during happy hour to show to customers.

That prompted the health department to issue a warning asking anyone who may have been bitten or had contact with the raccoon’s saliva to seek medical care.

There were no reports of anyone being bitten by the raccoon, which was euthanized.

Christensen was arrested and charged with three misdemeanors, including unlawful possession of furbearers.

She said her family found the raccoon on the side of a road about three months ago and named it Rocky.