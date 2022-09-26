Kurdish American Development Organization protests death of woman in Iran over her hair

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A Fargo-Moorhead group is protesting the beating death of Gina Amini, a Kurdish woman, by morality police in Iran for not having her hijab cover all of her hair.

The Kurdish American Development Organization believes woman worldwide should be able to dress like they want, not as their told. The organization says Iran hangs Kurdish youth, humanitarians and activists on charges of being “enemies of God.”

Its executive director says even though we’re thousands of miles from the Middle East, protests show the importance of standing up for our Kurdish neighbors and human rights.

“It’s international pressure. I mean, we think that this small protest might not have much of an impact, but it goes longer ways than you think. People all around the world are oppressed,” Kawar Farok said.

Thirty-five people, including five members of Iranian parliament, have died during worldwide protests.