Look Out! Highway Patrol Has A New “Less Conspicuous” Patrol Vehicle

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has a new weapon against speeders and aggressive drivers.

This patrol vehicle has reflective graphics that are less visible in the daytime and is equipped with interior lights rather than an external light bar.

They say the less conspicuous vehicle will make it easier for troopers to detect crash-causing violations such as excessive speed and distracted driving.

It will be used in Fargo first and then in areas of the state where there has been an

increase in drivers engaging in dangerous behaviors.