Moorhead City Council Adopts Special Assessments for SE Main Avenue 20/21 Streets Underpass

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Some people are speaking out against special assessments for Moorhead’s largest single infrastructure project: the Southeast Main Avenue/20th/21st Streets underpass.

The city has a $7.5 million dollar bond for the $76.5 million dollar project.

Two percent, or $1.5 million dollars, will be paid through special assessments in the specified district.

For a lot one acre or less, that means nearly $440, spread over 20 years with a 5.5% interest rate.

The city council adopted the assessments with some blaming the actions of the previous council.

Susan Husel who lives in north Moorhead addressed the council.

“Part of the $48 million on this project that they got, was so the south side would have better police and fire protection,” said Husel.

“And I have southside friends who come to me, ‘Sucks to be you’. That’s what I hear. ‘You get to pay for it’.”

To spread the assessment out over the entire city would require a vote and city officials say that was not an option when the project began.

The city and MnDOT are working to fully fund the 11th Street Underpass project without the use of area-wide special assessments.