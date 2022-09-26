Sunday Apartment Fire in Fargo Caused $500,000 in Damage, 24 Units Displaced

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A fire that broke out on a windy Sunday afternoon in south Fargo remains under investigation.

Fire officials say the fire caused an estimated $500,000 in damage and displaced people from 24 apartment units.

The balconies of all three floors were on fire when crews arrived yesterday afternoon.

They were alerted by 911 callers just after three p.m. that three apartments were on fire.

Fargo Fire Department responded with 29 crew members while West Fargo Fire, Fargo Police and Sanford Ambulance helped with on scene operations.

The fire was out within an hour but crews remained on scene throughout the night to monitor the building.