UND Hockey drops “NoDak Nights” jerseys

Team will debut new uniforms in Las Vegas

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR)-UND hockey ranked in the top five of most major college hockey polls, may be top five in swagger too. They are breaking the glass on some new drip, yea they debut new uniforms, the NoDak Night all black jerseys have twitter buzzing!

UND will bust these out in Vegas on October 29th.