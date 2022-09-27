Wrigley says he did nothing wrong in sharing recount ideas with Cramer

WRIGLEY SAYS TRUMP LEGAL TEAM MADE 'CLOWN SHOW' OUT OF ELECTION PROCESS

Drew Wrigley

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley is addressing national media reports which claim that he shared ideas about a “last-ditch effort” to demand statewide recounts of absentee and mail-in ballots after the 2020 Presidential election with Sen. Kevin Cramer.

The claims are published in a new book by former Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman of Virginia.

Riggleman claims Cramer then forwarded the plan on to then President Donald Trump’s Chief-of-Staff Mark Meadows.

Wrigley, who was North Dakota’s U.S. Attorney at the time, appeared on KFGO’s “News & Views.”

“I know that I would never, and did not advocate for anything other than compliance with state and federal law,” Wrigley said. “I also pointed out that the Trump legal team made a farce of the whole thing,”

“I would hope that people on both sides of this issue, whether they’re for Donald Trump, or against him, would recognize that there was some farcical lawyering going on there. It just kind of made a clown show out of it, which is really too bad, because there is a constitutional process to be followed.”

Wrigley says that although the 2020 election was “contested very heavily” for some time, he believes President Biden fairly won the contest. “Yes, he was lawfully elected by the Electoral College.”