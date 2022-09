Man Hit & Killed By Train In Downtown Fargo Identified

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The man hit and killed by a passing train in downtown Fargo last week is identified as 35-year-old Matthew Scott.

Police say he is not from the area.

Emergency crews responded to the 400 block of Broadway just after midnight Friday after BNSF train operators told them a person was hit on the tracks.

Scott died at the scene.