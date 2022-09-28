Moorhead Man Pleads Guilty To Felon Possessing a Firearm

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) — A Moorhead man pleads guilty to a federal charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a felon.

37-year-old Martin Torres Jr. entered the plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis.

Torres was arrested in March after attempting to flee a traffic stop and resisting arrest in Clay County.

Officers found a loaded pistol in his jacket.

Torres has felony convictions in Clay County, Cass County, North Dakota, and U.S. District Court.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.