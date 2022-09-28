North Dakota teams up with neighboring states as an option for international travelers

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo-Moorhead Convention and Visitors Bureau sent an ambassador to Frankfurt, Germany to pitch visitors to stop by the F-M region and surrounding states.

In multiple meetings with international travel agents, Charley Johnson, the President and CEO of the F-M CVB, says agents are starting to book trips for their clients for the summer of 2023.

He says North Dakota is teaming up with other states to make the trip more appealing for those coming from out of the country.

He adds having people only look at the F-M area would be cost-prohibitive.

“We do our international marketing in a five state consortium; which is North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming and Idaho. They bill it as the ‘Great American West’ but we also work with our partners in Minnesota, especially the Twin Cities area of St. Paul and Minneapolis. They are gateway cities for our region along with Denver,” Johnson says.

He says booking habits have changed since the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says people used to book their trips at least 8 to 12 months in advance but since the pandemic slowed down, he says it’s getting easier since pent-up demand isn’t as high as it was during the peak.