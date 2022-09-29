Alexandria police chief believes he knows who made swatting calls

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KVRR) – Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent believes swatting’ calls made to schools in his city, Fergus Falls and St. Paul last week came from a phone number IP address in Ethiopia.

The calls were a hoax reporting an active shooter at the schools.

Minneapolis, New Ulm, Fairmont, Rochester, Cloquet, Austin, Brainerd, Rosemount, Mankato, Grand Rapids, Bemidji, and International Falls also received swatting calls.

Officials say there was no danger to any students.