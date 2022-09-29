Couple Found Shot To Death Near Detroit Lakes Were Both Diagnosed With Cancer

BECKER CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Friends and a Facebook post are shedding light on a tragic story near Detroit Lakes.

Steven and Stacy Stearns, who were found shot to death Tuesday morning along with their two dogs, had cancer.

Steven was diagnosed with lung cancer and Stacy with stomach cancer.

The couple updated their photos on Facebook Monday evening along with a post saying goodbye and encouraging their loved ones to “remember the laughter and happiness”.

Becker County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 49-year-old Stacy was shot dead by her 45-year-old husband, Steven, who then killed himself.

Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the deaths a homicide-suicide.

The Stearns had recently celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary.