Two people dead after Fort Totten stabbing

FORT TOTTEN, N.D. (KVRR) — FBI responds to a fatal stabbing incident last night at a home on the Spirit Lake Indian Reservation in Fort Totten, North Dakota.

The bureau says multiple people were stabbed, including two who died.

The FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs are working together on the case.

They say there is no danger to the public and no more information is available at this time.