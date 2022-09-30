Arrest made after pursuit and standoff

38-year-old Tad Butcher, of Moose Lake, Minnesota, was arrested

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A man is arrested after a pursuit with Moorhead Police leads to a brief standoff.

Authorities say 38-year-old Tad Butcher, of Moose Lake, Minnesota, faces a variety of charges.

Moorhead Police say they went to a disturbance near the intersection of 15 Avenue and 11 Street North shortly before 11 this morning.

Butcher took off in a car and refused to pull over.

A Clay County Sheriff’s deputy put out stop sticks and Butcher’s vehicle stopped in the 5000 Block of Highway 75 North.

Officers say Butcher eventually surrendered after a short standoff.