Ammonia leak at Simplot facility in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Grand Forks fire department respond to an ammonia leak at a Simplot facility.

Emergency workers in hazmat suits were able to stop it before noon as employees had already evacuated the building.

No injuries are reported but one employee was evaluated.

Fire officials say employees had evacuated the building before first responders arrived.