Sock Drive begins October 1 through November 4

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The start of October also means the beginning of Golden Drive’s Sock Drive which runs from now until November 4th.

Golden Drive asks that you donate longer tubed socks instead of ankle socks for maximum warmth to help keep those struggling with homelessness warm.

Sue Baron, the founder of Golden Drive, says socks, underwear and t-shirts are top needs and people can donate to several businesses across the F-M region like Northwestern Mutual, Starbucks, Cass-Clay Creamery, Flag Family Mutual and any law enforcement agency in the area.

“Our last year we did over 19 thousand pairs of socks and we’re gonna try and beat that this year. We have a great community and surrounding and we’ve had several already reaching out. We have more than doubled the boxes that we have out already this year and when it’s all done, we disperse these to all of our schools in the F-M area and all of our shelters, this is huge,” Baron said.

She says homeless teenagers are an overlooked group and emphasizes the need for any sized new sock.

Law Enforcement agencies have fun with the drive too as friendly competition keeps donations up, the West Fargo Fire Department look to defend their title as the business that had the most donations.