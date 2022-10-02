Man Wanted in Downtown Fargo Shooting Turns Himself In

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A man wanted in a downtown Fargo shooting on Friday night is in jail.

Police say 24-year-old Schuyler Ferguson, with no permanent address, is facing charges of aggravated assault for the shooting of a man in an apartment above Rhombus Guys Pizza in the 600 block of Main Avenue.

Police tell us Ferguson turned himself in.

The victim is hospitalized after undergoing surgery and police described his injuries as life-threatening.

Ferguson and the victim were known to each other and the shooting followed an argument.