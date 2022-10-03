Cass County Sheriff’s Lt. Was Reprimanded After Nude Photo Text Sent on County Phone

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The reprimand of a lieutenant with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office is coming to light for a nude photo texting incident late last year.

Sheriff Jesse Jahner says he was just made aware of an email sent to local media outlets about Lt. Tommy Ray.

Jahner then released documents about the internal investigation.

Ray was accused of accidentally sending a nude photo of himself to a deputy on a county issued cell phone in September 2021.

Ray claimed the text and photo were meant for his wife.

The investigation found that he did not violate any criminal or federal laws, but did violate the county’s policy on electronic communication use.

A letter of reprimand was placed in his file and he apologized to the deputy.

Jahner says the investigative documents were released for transparency.