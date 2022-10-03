No Charges In Enderlin School Bus Crash Due To Medical Emergency

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — There will be no charges filed in a school bus crash that injured a driver and three students in rural Leonard on September 23.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner released a redacted report showing the State’s Attorney’s Office will not file charges against the driver, 62-year-old Andy Bunn of Alice.

The report shows Bunn had an unexpected medical emergency before the crash.

The office calls it an “unfortunate accident” and says Bunn dialed 911 when he regained consciousness.

The school district released video from the bus to authorities.

The bus was going around 35 miles per hour when it hit the guard rail.

There were seven students on board at the time returning home from the Enderlin school.

Two of the kids went through the front windshield after the bus went over the embankment and landed in the river.

Bunn will have to retest for his driver’s license, he has been driving bus for over 30 years and this has been his route for 5 years.