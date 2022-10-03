Noah Gindorff officially done at NDSU

NFL future hasn't been speculated

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- Somber news, Reports are out,

NDSU senior tight end Noah Gindorff’s storied career with the Bison is coming to a close.

He underwent a second procedure on a ankle injury that never fully healed.

The injury has limited him over the last nine months and it’s unknown the effect it will have on NFL aspirations.

This season Gindorff has six catches for 74 yards and one Touch down.

Gindorff was locked in to play in the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at the end of January and then prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft until he was hurt.

This season he was on the Reese’s Senior bowl preseason watch list as well with some other top senior NFL prospects.

“We’ve got some young guys that have to help us in certain areas and I think you’re starting to see some of them really be able to exert themselves and make some things happen. I think Joe Stoffel would be one of them, had a really good day at the point of attack, but also got involved in the pass game quite a bit and that’s two weeks in a row now,” said NDSU Head Coach Matt Entz.

NDSU is back in action Saturday on the road at Indiana State for the first time in five years!