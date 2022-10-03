WF City Commission passes 2023 budget after Simmons proposes cuts

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A City Commission vote on West Fargo’s 2023 budget fails because of a 2-2 tie.

It later passed on a three to one vote after Commissioner Mark Simmons proposed several cuts. Commissioner Brad Olson was the lone no vote.

Commissioner Mandy George wasn’t at the meeting because of work commitments.

Simmons wanted $50,000 cut from the city’s marketing budget, including a full time communications position, $4,500 cut from travel, $25,000 removed from a human resources retainer fee and $25,000 removed for a payroll study.

“We’ve done studies and studies and studies. We could pick up the phone and call up any city in North Dakota and get their payroll. We don’t have to have a consultant come in,” Simmons said.

“There have been months of time for people to talk about that. I just think staff is blindsided and that’s fine because it’s your right to do it, but I was not asked,” City Administrator Tina Fisk said.

The budget can be amended, but needs to be submitted to the county by October 10th.

If it didn’t pass, the budget would have been the same as 2022 which was higher than the one proposed by 0.54 mills.