Attempted murder charge filed in downtown Fargo shooting

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – An attempted murder charge has now been filed against a Moorhead man in a downtown Fargo shooting Friday night.

The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office has also charged 24-year-old Schuyler Ferguson with felony assault and terrorizing.

Ferguson is accused of shooting Mohamed Abdullahi in the chest with a handgun while he and others were playing video games in an apartment in the 600 block of Main Ave.

Abdullahi suffered life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized.

Schuyler turned himself in.