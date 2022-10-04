Attempted murder charge filed in downtown Fargo shooting
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – An attempted murder charge has now been filed against a Moorhead man in a downtown Fargo shooting Friday night.
The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office has also charged 24-year-old Schuyler Ferguson with felony assault and terrorizing.
Ferguson is accused of shooting Mohamed Abdullahi in the chest with a handgun while he and others were playing video games in an apartment in the 600 block of Main Ave.
Abdullahi suffered life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized.
Schuyler turned himself in.