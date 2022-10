Fargo Davies Boys’ Soccer goalkeeper Esteban Nunez named East’s Senior Athlete of the Year

BREAKING: @DaviesFutbol keeper and @FDHSEaglesFball kicker @Esteban_Nunez_ has won the East's Senior Athlete of the Year by North Dakota High School Coaches Association. pic.twitter.com/tce8Vy98Ai — Adam Chalifoux 🥶🦊 (@FargoFoux) October 5, 2022

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Davies High School multisport athlete Esteban Nunez is named the East’s Senior Athlete of the Year by North Dakota High School Coaches Association.

Nunez is the Eagles Boys’ Soccer team’s goalkeeper and the football team’s kicker.