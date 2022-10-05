Man Charged In Deadly Crash in Polk County in 2021 Pleads Guilty

POLK CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A man charged in a crash that killed two teens has pleaded guilty to two counts of 3rd degree murder.

21-year-old Valentin Mendoza was charged in the June 2021 crash on Highway 220.

A crash report showed Mendoza was going 75 miles per hour in a 45 zone when he crossed the center line and hit the teens vehicle head on.

Both the 17-year-old male driver and 16-year-old male passenger died of their injuries days after the crash.

Mendoza will be sentenced on December 14.