Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting to step down as Dilworth Fire Chief

DILWORTH, Minn. (KVRR) – Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting is stepping down from his role as Dilworth Fire Chief.

“After a lot of thought, I have decided to step down as Fire Chief for the Dilworth Fire Department,” Empting said in an email to KVRR News.

“I obviously have a lot on my plate now days, so this is a good time for someone with new fresh ideas to take on the role as chief and advance the department further. My last day as Fire Chief will be November 30th, hopefully a new chief will be in place on December 1st.”

Empting says he plans to remain on the fire department as a firefighter and assist the fire new chief.

I am proud of where the department is today and what we, as a department, have been able to accomplish over the past 10 years. It has been an honor and privilege to be the leader of a great group of firefighters for the City of Dilworth.”

Empting first ran for sheriff in 2018 after longtime Sheriff Bill Bergquist decided not to run for reelection.

Bergquist died July 29 from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.