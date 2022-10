High School Football Highlights 10/7

HIGHLIGHTS FROM KVRR SPORTS EXTRA

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)-Final score for the region

Sheyenne, 34,West Fargo,7,

Fargo North, 31,Devils Lake,23

Valley City, 34,Jamestown,6,

Kindred, 40,Sargent County,6

Central Cass, 55,EEK,0

Oakes,28, Lisbon,6,

Century, 20,Legacy,0

Minot, 27,Bismarck,7

Mandan, 41,Dickinson,7

Williston, 40,Watford City,6