Our DJ Colter play of the week nominees this week are in!

Vote on our twitter to see your school honored!

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- Kindred at Central Cass Trey Heinrich cruising and bruising, makes a man miss rumbles to the endzone.

Davies at Fargo South Andre Werk chooses Violence on the sack.

If you want to see your school honored make sure to vote on our twitter, and pick our nect winner!