Molly Yeh headlines Bernie’s opening in East Grand Forks

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR) — Hundreds packed the new Bernie’s restaurant in Grand Forks to meet Food Network’s Molly Yeh at her book signing!

Fans came with books on hand as the line wrapped around the exterior and everyone got to share a quick moment.

Yeh asked people about their favorite foods and exchanged life stories.

She also took photos with everyone that wanted one, safe to say the event was a hit!