Woman critically injured after being hit by train downtown Fargo
It happened in the 500 block of North Broadway
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A 31-year-old woman was critically injured after being hit by a train early Sunday morning.
It happened in the 500 block of North Broadway in downtown Fargo at about 3:45 a.m.
Witnesses said the railroad’s crossing arms were working.
Amtrak reported the emergency tone sounded and the train used manual air brakes to stop.
It is the second pedestrian-train incident in downtown Fargo within weeks.