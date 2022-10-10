Woman critically injured after being hit by train downtown Fargo

It happened in the 500 block of North Broadway

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A 31-year-old woman was critically injured after being hit by a train early Sunday morning.

It happened in the 500 block of North Broadway in downtown Fargo at about 3:45 a.m.

Witnesses said the railroad’s crossing arms were working.

Amtrak reported the emergency tone sounded and the train used manual air brakes to stop.

It is the second pedestrian-train incident in downtown Fargo within weeks.