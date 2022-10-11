Ghoul Morning: Going Dark With MSUM’s Planetarium

Yes, they get quite a few questions about aliens.

MSUM’S Planetarium is taking a walk on the dark side in honor of Halloween, and celebrating it’s 50th anniversary.

This month is a culmination of the celebration that started back in July, and they’re partying hard all month long.

There are spooky events for the public each weekend in October, including “The Skies Over Hogwarts” for the Harry Potter fans out there, and Pink Floyd’s Laser Dark Side of the Moon.

Planetarium director Sara Schulz says Halloween is a natural fit for the spooky aspects of space.

You can learn about the tarantula nebula, the witch’s head nebula, and of course, there are always moon myths like werewolves and other legends to explore.

The planetarium is also fundraising to buy their own, modern laser light system.

So far, they’re only partway toward their goal of $50,000.

Schulz sat down for a live in-studio interview with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about why Halloween month is the perfect time to take your family to learn all about the dark mysteries of outer space.

https://www.mnstate.edu/academics/colleges-schools/cshe/planetarium/