ND AG candidates debate Wrigley’s comments to Cramer on election advice

NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – North Dakota’s Attorney General shares the election thoughts he gave Senator Kevin Cramer who passed them to President Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows during a debate with Democrat Tim Lamb.

Former Republican Congressman Denver Riggleman of Virginia put ideas of what he calls a last ditch effort to demand statewide recounts of absentee and mail-in ballots after the presidential election in his book.

Wrigley was discussing reports states were adjusting tolerance on signature evaluations and changing recount procedures and shared what he said to the senator.

“Demand statewide recounts of absentee mail-in ballots in line with preexisting state law with regard to signature comparisons. Legislative leaders could then pledge to abide by those results no matter what. That is absolute straight-line rule of law,” Wrigley said.

“To think ‘Oh, this is all routine. It’s just a friendly conversation.’ No. The scheme was to try to get fake electors into Congress. That was the scheme and here’s a way to do it. That’s outrageous. Again, we need to take responsibility for our actions,” Democratic-NPL candidate for North Dakota Attorney General Tim Lamb said.

The candidates also discussed Liz Brocker deleting former Attorney General Wayne Stenejem’s emails before Wrigley took office.

Wrigley says he was transparent by telling the public what happened.

Lamb says what was done undermines our democratic principals.