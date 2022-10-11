Victims of deadly Grand Forks crash identified

UPDATE: Grand Forks Police say 69-year-old Steven Rowe and his wife, 69-year-old Constance Rowe, of Grand Forks died in a crash on Monday.

No charges have been filed.

The crash is under investigation. Police want anyone with information to call them at 701-787-8000, contacting police through the department’s website or Facebook page or using the Tip411 app.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Two people are dead following a crash in Grand Forks Monday afternoon.

Police responded to 27th Avenue and North 69th Street where the department says a van heading east on 27th Avenue turned to head north on 69th Street when it was struck by a truck.

Two of the three people in the two vehicles died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.