Heitkamp to lead University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics

Heidi Heitkamp

CHICAGO (KVRR) – The University of Chicago says former Democratic U.S Senator Heidi Heitkamp has agreed to become the next director of the Institute of Politics.

The university made the announcement on social media.

“Heidi earned a reputation for working constructively with members on both sides of the aisle on nationwide affordable housing, reforming the nation’s housing finance system, and a number of initiatives aimed at addressing the health and safety of Native American and indigenous families.”

“The Institute of Politics is a special place,” Heitkamp said. “Each time I’ve been on campus, I’ve come away energized by UChicagostudents and their passion for engaging in public service and their drive to shape the world around them. I am excited to join this thoughtful and insightful community of bright young minds.”

Heitkamp will officially begin her new role on January 3. She’ll take over from David Axelrod, a close political adviser to former President Barack Obama.

Heitkamp was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012. She served one term in the Senate before she was ousted by Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer. in 2018.