Man Dead After Crashing Head-on Into Sugar Beet Truck in Pembina County

PEMBINA CO., N.D. — A man is dead after crashing head-on into a dump truck carrying sugar beets in Pembina County.

Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 4:30 this morning on a county road east of Glasston.

The driver of the pickup was thrown and both vehicles started on fire.

His name will be released once family has been notified.

The driver of the beet truck, a 31-year-old man from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.