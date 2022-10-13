A Number of North Dakota High Schools Targeted by “Swatting Calls”

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo Davies High, West Fargo High, and other schools across North Dakota are the targets of “swatting calls”: the reporting of a fake emergency to authorities, including threats of active shooters.

Dispatch received a call that there was an active shooter at Davies High School.

Fargo Police checked video from the school and did not find any evidence of a shooter.

West Fargo High School was also targeted.

The campus at Jamestown Public School went into immediate lockdown.

Schools soon sent out notifications to parents saying the calls were quickly deemed a hoax by law enforcement, and there was no threat.

Classes resumed.

A full investigation is being done to determine who made the calls.

Last month, similar ‘swatting calls’ in Alexandria, Fergus Falls, and St. Paul were traced to a phone number I-P address in Ethiopia.

North Dakota State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler issued a statement:

“It is unfortunate that someone would call in hoaxes of this nature, but it is reassuring that our school officials, law enforcement, and other first responders were prepared with such a quick and comprehensive response to keep our students and educators safe.”

“Today’s events are a reminder that we must be vigilant about our preparation efforts to keep everyone safe. We also must use this as an opportunity for reflection, for schools and responders to come together to see what worked well, and what needs improvement.”

West Fargo High School Educators and Parents/Guardians,

This morning, West Fargo High School was the target of a “swatting call” that came into our law enforcement’s dispatch center. Swatting refers to someone reporting a fake emergency to authorities. This has been happening to school districts across the nation this entire school year, and multiple school districts in the state just today.

This call was quickly deemed to be a hoax by law enforcement officials, and there is no threat to West Fargo High School.

Providing a safe and secure environment for our learners and educators is the district’s highest priority, and we do so on a daily basis through a variety of means. One of the most impactful ways that we ensure our campuses are safe is through our partnership with the West Fargo Police Department on our School Resource Officer program. There is a SRO at West Fargo HS, all day, every day, and today is no exception.

If you have any concerns about safety, please contact your learner’s administrator or counselor. They are here to help!

Sincerely,

WFPS Administrative Team

Davies High School Staff and Parents,

Today, Fargo Public Schools was informed calls came into local dispatch indicating active shooter situations were occurring at local schools, one of which was Davies High School. These calls were quickly deemed to be hoaxes by law enforcement officials, and there was no threat to Davies High School. The school is operating as normal today.

These calls have been determined to be part of what is occurring around the nation, which is called “swatting.” Swatting is when someone reports a fake emergency to authorities. Swatting has been impacting school districts around the nation this school year.

School safety is always of the utmost importance and concern. We continue to be thankful of our strong partnership with the Fargo Police Department to investigate these types of calls immediately. A full investigation will be completed to see if it can be determined who called in these hoaxes. While there is no threat to our schools, Fargo Police Department is providing additional presence near schools today.

Thank you,

Troy Cody, Principal

Davies High School