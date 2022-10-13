Ghoul Morning: Haunted Mirror Craft

The hardest part is finding the frame. The scariest is the spray paint fumes.

For this Ghoul Morning, we’re trying our hand at a little upcycling to move our Halloween decorations from mass-produced, to authentically old and creepy.

We decided to try to create a “haunted mirror” effect on a old antique frame, using some craft paint and some imagination.

The toughest part was finding a photo frame, but after some time searching, Emily stumbled on the selections at south Fargo-based Antique Addiction.

It came complete with an old black-and white photo of a cute baby, which some people said was way, way too cute to turn into something scary.

So Adam and Emily used their limited artistic skills to decorate him with burning red eyes, horns and a little blood for extra ghoulishness.

Then we used mirror-effect “looking glass” paint to spray portions of the glass in the antique frame.

We made sure to leave some of the possessed baby’s face peeking out, to give people a little bit of a jump when they lean in to check their hair or makeup in the glass.

Whether you think this craft is adorable or unsettling, it’s quick, easy and can give your Halloween displays a little visual interest you won’t find in a store.