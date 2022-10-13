Sawyer Anderson Wins Young Eco-Hero Award

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A West Fargo teen wins a prestigious award for her work in taking crucial steps to help better the environment.

Thirteen-year-old Sawyer Anderson is one of 16 activists around the globe to receive the 2022 International Young Eco-Hero Award presented by Action for Nature. She won 2nd place in the eight to 12-year-old category for her project “Water Works”, a book about her mission to raise money to help bring clean water to Zambia.

Sawyer began designing, sewing, and selling bags made of authentic African Chitenge fabrics.

She raised $26,000 in less than a year to build wells and bring clean water to villages in Zambia.

“What if that was me? It’s not fair that they don’t have clean water and what if I was in their shoes? I felt it isn’t fair so I should do something about it. My goal is for everyone to be able to have clean, safe water,” Anderson said.

She was 12-years-old when nominated and cites her dad as her inspiration.

He told her about the ongoing water crisis in Zambia after he took a trip there.

So far, she has raised over $1 million in donations, built more than 72 wells, and saved 22,000 lives.