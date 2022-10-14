Empting among 37 Minnesota sheriffs endorsing Schultz for attorney general

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting is among a growing number of Minnesota sheriffs who are endorsing Republican state attorney general candidate Jim Schultz.

Schultz is challenging Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is wrapping up his first term.

Schultz recently announced that the number of sheriffs endorsing him has grown from 22 to 37. “I am very proud to have public endorsements from 37 county sheriffs from every part of the state, including the five largest metro counties. This has never happened in Minnesota’s history.”

“In total these sheriffs have served over four million Minnesotans or almost 75% of the state’s residents,” Schultz said.

Empting didn’t want to specify why he’s endorsing Schultz, but says he agreed to endorse him because “I felt this was the right thing to do.”

Recent polls indicated Schultz and Ellison were in a statistical dead heat heading into the final weeks before Election Day.