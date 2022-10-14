NDSU cuts the ribbon on “world class” Nodak Insurance Company Football Performance Complex

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota State University cuts the ribbon on the Nodak Insurance Company Football Performance Complex.

The $50 million facility is entirely privately funded. It has two turf fields including at the outdoor practice fields Bison football currently uses. The complex has a locker room, team meeting room, weight room and equipment room.

“This is absolutely unbelievable. First class, world class,” NDSU President Dr. David Cook said.

“This facility is a great example of Bison pride. This facility was about the team. This facility was about the Bison,” NDSU Head Football Coach Matt Entz said.

“The conversation with the architects and all the rest was this thing was bigger and better than what the Vikings have,” Cook said.

The new facility will not just have an impact on athletics.

“The student athlete comes first. The winning’s pretty cool too, but don’t get me wrong, but I’m very proud to be a part of that,” Cook said.

“I think of the impact this facility will have on their training, will have on their development and the overall ability to be successful at NDSU. The impact this facility will have on the future of Bison athletics. Our coaches’ ability to recruit to this facility,” NDSU Director of Athletics Matt Larsen said.

Along with football, the women’s soccer, men’s and women’s golf, baseball and softball teams will use the building.

The days of The Bubble are gone where Coach Entz says some days he had to worry about the golf teams hitting balls over his head.

“Dave Jones and his crew were over there putting it up and if you’ve ever seen the flag at Perkins, that’s what the bubble looked like at that time because the wind was blowing about 40 miles an hour,” Entz said.

The complex was designed by Fargo based Foss Architects and Interiors and Crawford Architects of Kansas City.

“Thank you to everyone, and if you’re not making noise tomorrow, you’re wrong. Go Bison!” Entz exclaimed.

The facility covers more than 117,000 square feet.