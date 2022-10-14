Suspect arrested in swatting prank at Barnesville High School

BARNESVILLE, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – Barnesville High School was one of the schools in the region that were hit Thursday by threatening messages. These calls were quickly determined to be hoaxes by authorities and there was no threat.

School Superintendent Jon Ellerbusch says police were notified immediately and the person that sent the email threat was identified and arrested.

State laws prohibit the school from sharing detailed information, but Ellerbusch, in a message to parents, said the incident was resolved quickly with the “collaborative relationship” between the School District, the Barnesville Police Department, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Schools in Fargo, West Fargo, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Williston, Watford City, and Bismarck were also victims of the swatting, a practice where callers falsely claim that there’s an active shooter in a school.