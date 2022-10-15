Garage badly damaged in fire

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo firefighters respond to a garage fire on the 700 block of 2nd St. N, at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Crews found a single-story, double-wide, detached garage with the interior fully in flames.

Firefighters pulled a hose line and went after the fire while performing a search of the garage for anyone inside.

Crews also laid down a water supply line from a hydrant to the engine, ventilating the smoke and opening doors for a second exit.

The fire was knocked down five minutes after crews arrived.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The initial damage estimate is $50,000.