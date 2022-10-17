Man claims he couldn’t walk for two years after assault by Moorhead police officer

TODD BOGGIS IS SUING THE CITY AND SEVEN POLICE OFFICERS IN FEDERAL COURT

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A Moorhead man who says he couldn’t walk for nearly two years after his leg was broken by a Moorhead police officer is suing the city and seven officers.

The civil rights lawsuit, filed in federal court in Minneapolis says it happened in Nov., 2019, after Moorhead police responded to a fight at an apartment complex.

The complaint says Todd Boggis had been assaulted by a man who was offering drugs during a small party. Boggis tried to explain that the man who assaulted him was among a crowd down the hallway, but the officers would not listen to him.

“Boggis became concerned that police would allow his assailant to leave. He got up and walked toward the crowd to point out his assailant,” according to Boggis’ attorney Paul Bosman.

“Although Mr. Boggis was no longer moving toward the crowd, and was no threat to the officers or bystanders, Officer Hanson threw him to the floor, landing on top of Mr. Boggis and shattering his right femur.”

“Despite witness statements identifying the other man as the assailant, Defendant Officers falsified their police reports and falsely charged Mr. Boggis with obstruction of legal process and disorderly conduct by brawling or fighting,” Bosman wrote.

The complaint says because of frequent hospitalizations, Boggis “was in no condition to vigorously defend himself against the false charges” and accepted plea agreement for disorderly conduct charge with no jail time.

“As a result of Defendant Officers actions, Mr. Boggis has endured multiple hospitalizations and surgeries. He was unable to walk for almost two years. He continues to suffer prolonged physical pain and disability.”

Defendants include the City of Moorhead, Officer J. Hanson, Officer T. Hennen, Officer M. Fildes, Officer B. Kvam, Officer S. Van Dyke, Officer B. Heide and Sergeant C. Martin.

Moorhead City Manager Dan Mahli says the city has no comment.