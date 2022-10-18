Fargo Approves $1.1 Million Plan To Save Historic House

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commission has approved a plan to save a house listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

John and Sherri Stern are the owners of the house designed by the granddaughter of Frank Lloyd Wright.

It is in the way of a flood levee.

The new approved plan is to build a $1.1 million concrete flood wall on the street side of the house on South River Road.

It will be tied into a levee along the Red River behind the house.

Other options included a city buyout and demolition of the home or moving it, all more costly than the wall.

Work should be completed sometime next year or early 2024.

The Sterns say they’re pleased with the final outcome.