Fargo Police Seek Woman Tied To Shooting Last Week

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Police in Fargo are looking for 23-year-old Tarnelle Abraham.

Warrants are out for her arrest on aggravated assault and reckless endangerment in connection with a shooting in the 2700 block of 42nd Street South on October 10.

Police say if you spot Abraham, do not approach or attempt to detain her.

Instead you should call 9-1-1 with information on her whereabouts.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting the keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.