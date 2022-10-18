Fargo seeks public input in proposed downtown pedestrian bridge

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The City of Fargo is in the first stages of planning a pedestrian bridge adjacent to the floodwall by 2nd Street North.

Project managers are pitching three concepts for the pedestrian bridge near City Hall. Concept A would be the most expensive at $11 million, Concept B is the next costly at $10 million while Concept C peaks at $6 million.

The city will use just under $2.5 million in Urban Grant funds from the North Dakota Department of Transportation with a demand of accessibility for cyclists and pedestrians.

A consultant says Fargo has thought of building a pedestrian bridge in this area for nearly 20 years as they seek the community’s guidance.

“We’re just trying to get a sense of how might the bridge approach the flood wall, cross the floodwall, its relationship to City Hall. Some of the features that could be possible with it in terms of gathering spaces and protecting views of City Hall. The one thing we’re trying to encourage people to do is there’s an online survey. People can go to the project website, take the survey and learn more,” Wade Kline said.

He says they’re looking to conclude the public input section at the end of this month.

“We’re getting a lot of good questions about, ‘is this the best use for some of these funds?’ A lot of people who’ve used the trail system have given us some comments like, ‘Geez, maybe we can put some of these funds into further improving the trail system or some of the other bridge connections that we have from bikes and peds.’ We’ve also heard a lot of people say that it would be great. ‘I use the river system. I like to get in and out of downtown.’ We’re getting a good mix of comments. That’s what we’re trying to do here is make sure we get a 360 perspective on what the public pulse is,” Kline said.

He says they ideally would like to start construction sometime in 2024 with the bridge opening later that year.

If you want to share your thoughts through their survey, click here.